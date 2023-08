Watkins (hamstring) will be limited in practice Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Watkins has been dealing with the injury for a couple of weeks now. Although it's good news he's able to get on the practice field, it is concerning that he doesn't appear to yet be fully recovered. With that said, Week 1 is still just under three weeks away, so the 25-year-old has plenty of time to get healthy.