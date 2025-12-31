Eagles' Tanner McKee: Expected to start Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee is expected to start Sunday's game against the Commanders, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hasn't publicly disclosed his plans, but he hinted Wednesday that he'll do so after discussing everything with the team. Multiple reports suggest that Sirianni will hold out QB Jalen Hurts and other starters.
