McKee appears lined up to start Sunday's game against the Panthers after the Eagles announced Wednesday that Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot on his calf, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While the Eagles could look to re-sign the recently released Andy Dalton to give the quarterback room another experienced option in Hurts' absence, McKee looks poised to draw the start after moving ahead of Dalton on the depth chart prior to Week 4. Hurts' availability beyond Week 6 is in flux while the Eagles determine the appropriate course for his treatment, so McKee could be headed for a multi-game run as the team's starter. A 2023 sixth-round pick, McKee has appeared in just six games (two starts) during his four-year career, completing 54 of 88 pass attempts (61.4 percent) for 597 yards (6.8 YPA) and a 5:1 TD:INT. Assuming he starts, McKee may have few weapons at his disposal, as running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were absent from practice Wednesday and could be tracking toward sitting out this weekend.