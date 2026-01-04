McKee is in line to start Sunday against the Commanders.

Despite QB Jalen Hurts not being included on the Eagles' list of inactives Sunday, he isn't expected to see the field. As McKee did Week 18 of last season when the Eagles sat many of their healthy starters, McKee is slated to get the nod under center this year after completing 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for one yard in the 2024 regular-season finale. With Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert (knee) also candidates to sit out, McKee's likely targets in the spot start will include WRs Jahan Dotson, Darius Cooper and Britain Covey, TEs Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu and RBs Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and AJ Dillon.