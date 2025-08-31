McKee (thumb) isn't practicing Sunday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

McKee is dealing with a fractured thumb and hasn't practiced for about two weeks. With Philadelphia's regular-season opener against Dallas taking place Thursday, it's looking likely that McKee won't be ready to suit up. If that's the case, Sam Howell would be in line to serve as the backup QB behind Jalen Hurts.