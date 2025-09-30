The Colts hosted Pancol (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Duke landed on the Jaguars' injured reserve list in late August after being waived with an injury designation. The two sides were able to reach an injury settlement, and Pancol's ability to work out with other teams indicates that he has recovered from his undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old wideout logged 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns on 130 catches during his five-year collegiate career with the Blue Devils.