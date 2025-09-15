Terrell (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Vikings, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell pulled up lame with an apparent hamstring injury in the second quarter, and it's now unclear if he'll be able to return to action in Week 2. In his absence, Natrone Brooks and Dee Alford stand to see an increase in workload at cornerback.