Terrell (neck) was a limited participant during the Falcons' walkthrough practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Terrell tied his season-high tackle total (eight) Sunday versus the Seahawks, but it looks like he may have picked up a neck injury along the way. He'll only get one chance to log a full practice prior to Thursday's game at Tampa Bay, so his name will be worth checking for when Atlanta releases its last practice report of the week Wednesday.