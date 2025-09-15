Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Done for night
Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's game against Minnesota, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, and he will now be forced to sit out the rest of Sunday Night Football. In his place, Natrone Brooks and Dee Alford have seen an increase in snaps in the secondary.
