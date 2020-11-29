Hill registered 55 rushing yards on 13 carries, and he was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

There were increased opportunities for the Falcons' second and third-string RB options with Todd Gurley (knee) unavailable Week 12. Hill outpaced backfield mate Ito Smith by a 13-12 count in the carries department, but it was Smith who enjoyed the more effective fantasy day with 5.4 yards per attempt and the team's only rushing score. 12 carries marked a season high for Hill on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if Gurley will be back in the lineup for a Week 13 matchup against New Orleans. Regardless of the starter's availability, Hill has twice registered double-digit carries this season in a game for which Gurley was active.