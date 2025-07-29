Bryant (undisclosed) was removed from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday after passing a physical, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bryant will be able to participate in practices and preseason games now that he is off the NFI list. He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May, and while making the 53-man roster is unlikely, he'll have the opportunity to at least compete for a spot on the practice squad.