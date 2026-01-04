Bryant has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bryant was shaken up after taking a knee to the helmet from Saints running back Audric Estime, and the former will not return. Natrone Brooks and Dee Alford are slated to see more snaps outside corner for the rest of Sunday's game in Bryant's absence.