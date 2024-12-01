Mooney secured three of six targets for 20 yards in the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Mooney was a distant fourth in the pass-catching pecking order Sunday, posting his lowest receiving yardage total since his Week 1 team debut against the Steelers. The veteran speedster was also the target on Kirk Cousins' late third-quarter pick-six, and Mooney has now been under 30 receiving yards in consecutive games for the first time this season. Mooney will look to bounce back against a Vikings secondary that's proved vulnerable to the pass in a Week 14 road matchup.