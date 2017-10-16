Falcons' Deion Jones: Solid production in loss
Jones notched 11 total tackles, half a sack and had an interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Jones led the Falcons in tackles on Sunday, and he now has 38 total tackles on the year. He's had at least five total tackles in each game this season, and he'll continue to be a solid IDP option as the season continues.
