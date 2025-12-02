Thompkins reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Thompkins was elevated to the Falcons' active roster for a second straight game due to the absence of Drake London (knee). Thompkins played just nine of 69 offensive snaps during the Falcons' 27-24 loss to the Jets on Sunday, but he made the most of his limited playing time as he caught both of his targets for 23 yards while adding a five-yard rush. He also played five snaps on special teams and turned three kickoff returns into 63 yards. Thompkins is eligible to be elevated from Atlanta's practice squad once more this season, and that could come as soon as Week 14 against the Seahawks this Sunday if London is not cleared to return.