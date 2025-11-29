default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Falcons elevated Thompkins from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins will provide additional depth at receiver as Drake London (knee) is out again. This is the 25-year-old's second appearance of the season, and the team will be able to elevate him just one more time going forward.

More News