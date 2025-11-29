Falcons' Deven Thompkins: Elevated to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons elevated Thompkins from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.
Thompkins will provide additional depth at receiver as Drake London (knee) is out again. This is the 25-year-old's second appearance of the season, and the team will be able to elevate him just one more time going forward.
