Campbell recorded an interception and paced the team with 11 tackles during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been an IDP dynamo thus far in 2019, finishing as Atlanta's leading tackler four times, while also recording a sack, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss on the year. His interception Sunday was the snowball that catalyzed the avalanche, as Atlanta's defense went on to amass three more takeaways and five sacks after his momentum-shifting play early in the first quarter. Campbell and the Falcons' defense will have opportunities to generate more turnovers in Week 12, taking on a Tampa Bay offense that committed four giveaways Sunday against New Orleans.