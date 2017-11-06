Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Comes down with unknown injury

Freeman emerged from Sunday's 20-17 defeat at Carolina with an undisclosed injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

A "shoulder stinger" capped Freeman's practice reps last week, but he still handled 41 of the Falcons' 60 offensive snaps. With a different ailment in tow this time around, little will be known about it until the team releases their first Week 10 injury report Wednesday.