Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heading to IR

The Falcons are expected to place Freeman (groin/foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Freeman has been "week-to-week" for some time, so he'll now have plenty of time to heal up for a potential return late in the season. Moving forward, the Falcons backfield will be composed of Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith.

