Deablo (forearm) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Deablo is still on IR but is in the final stages of recovery from the broken forearm he suffered in Week 7 against San Francisco. Falcons coach Raheem Morris sounded optimistic about Deablo being activated in time to return to action this Sunday against the Saints, saying, "I don't want to act like I'm going to activate him and not see him. I hope we're going to see him unless something otherwise says something." Deablo has been wearing a cast on his arm during practice, and he could return to game action while continuing to do so.