The Falcons elevated Stick from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

It's the first time this season that Stick will be elevated from the Falcons' practice squad. His elevation comes as the Falcons expect Michael Penix to miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a knee contusion, which puts Kirk Cousins in position to make his first start since Week 15 of the 2024 season while Stick serves as the backup. Stick last saw regular-season action in 2023 as a member of the Chargers, when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while turning 27 carries into 144 yards and a score across five games (four starts).