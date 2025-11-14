Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franks (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old popped up on the Falcons' injury report Friday as a limited practice participant, putting his status for Sunday's divisional matchup in question. Franks has not missed a game this season, playing 178 total snaps (171 on special teams, seven on offense) across nine contests.
More News
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Good to go against Niners•
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Questionable to face SF on SNF•
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Operates as short-yardage QB•
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Full go ahead of Week 6•
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with arm injury•
-
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Falcons keeps four TEs•