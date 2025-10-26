The Falcons activated Fuller (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Fuller was a full participant in practice all week, and while he's still listed as questionable, the 2020 sixth-rounder is on track to play Sunday. Fuller has missed the last six games due to a knee injury he picked up against the Buccaneers in Week 1, and his return would give the Falcons an additional body on special teams and added depth at safety behind starters Jessie Bates and Xavier Watts.