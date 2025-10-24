Fuller (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Although Fuller practiced in full all week, he still must be activated to Atlanta's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. The veteran from Ohio State has made just one appearance this season due to a knee injury, failing to record a stat across 17 total snaps (16 on special teams, one on defense). If he's able to return for the Week 8 contest, he'll likely operate as the Falcons' top reserve safety.