default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fuller (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fuller has been cleared to return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. He started in all nine regular-season games he suited up for in 2024 as a member of the Panthers, but he'll likely see most of his playing time Sunday on special teams while serving in a reserve role in the secondary behind starting safeties Jessie Bates and rookie third-rounder Xavier Watts.

More News