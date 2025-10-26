Fuller (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fuller has been cleared to return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. He started in all nine regular-season games he suited up for in 2024 as a member of the Panthers, but he'll likely see most of his playing time Sunday on special teams while serving in a reserve role in the secondary behind starting safeties Jessie Bates and rookie third-rounder Xavier Watts.