The Falcons elevated Kareem to the active roster Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official website reports.

Kareem spent the majority of the 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad, appearing in two games where he recorded four total tackles (two solo). This is the 27-year-old's first time being elevated this season, where he will be an additional depth piece at linebacker after DeAngelo Malone was placed on injured reserve.