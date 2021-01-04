site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-kurt-benkert-secures-future-contract | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Secures future contract
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Falcons signed Benkert to a reserve/future contract Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Benkert has yet to make his NFL debut since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 25-year-old will compete to be Matt Ryan's backup in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read