Coach Arthur Smith didn't have an update on the status of Pitts (knee) following Sunday's win over the Bears, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Pitts caught three of his five targets for 43 yards. In any case, the 2021 first-rounder's status will need to be monitored closely as next Sunday's game against the Commanders approaches, with Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt next up for TE snaps should Pitts be forced to miss any time.