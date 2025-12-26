Hughes (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons held an estimated practice Thursday where Hughes was a DNP as well, which does not bode well for the cornerback's chances to suit up for Monday night's game against the Rams. With the Falcons eliminated from playoff contention, it is unlikely they will risk the 28-year-old's health by rushing him back. Cobee Bryant will likely get the start at outside cornerback if Hughes is ruled out for Monday's contest.