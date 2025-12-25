Falcons' Mike Hughes: Listed as DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Head coach Raheem Morris has already stated that Hughes is unlikely to be available for Monday's game against the Rams, so it's no surprise to see him listed as a non-participant to begin Week 17 prep. The starting cornerback and kick returner looks set to miss a second straight game due to the ankle injury he picked up versus the Buccaneers in Week 15.
