Falcons' Mike Hughes: Ready for training camp

Hughes is participating in the Falcons' training camp practices, Daniel Flick of ajc.com reports.

Hughes ended the 2025 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The cornerback spent the offseason rehabbing the issue and is all set to return to the field for the 2026 season. He will rejoin a Falcons secondary consisting of A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates, Xavier Watts (undisclosed) and Billy Bowman (Achilles), ready to assist the team in its attempt to take the NFC South title from the Panthers.