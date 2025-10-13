Falcons' Nathan Carter: Inactive for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against Buffalo.
Once again, the Falcons will go with just two running backs on the gameday roster, as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will handle all backfield duties.
