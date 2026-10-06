Smith (neck) is being evaluated for a possible question and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith took a knee to the helmet early in the first quarter and was down on the field for several minutes, but the veteran pass rusher was able to jog off the field and into the blue medical tent. Cameron Thomas and Yasir Abdullah should both see more defensive snaps for as long as Smith is on the sidelines being evaluated by medical staff.