The Raiders released Minshew (collarbone) on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Minshew is still recovering from the season-ending broken collarbone he sustained Nov. 24. He may well need to wait until he's demonstrably healthy to find a new landing spot. The 28-year-old veteran started nine of his 10 appearances with Las Vegas in 2024, completing 203 of 306 pass attempts (66.3 percent) for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Minshew may well have to settle for a backup gig as his next opportunity, though there are still teams around the league looking for stopgaps at the No. 1 quarterback spot.