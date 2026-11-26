Carter (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Carter likely sustained his ankle injury in the Giants' Week 11 win over the Jaguars. The linebacker will need to upgrade to at least limited participation by Friday's practice session for a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Colts. Despite starting the week of prep as a DNP, coach John Harbaugh indicated that Carter should be ready to go for Sunday's contest, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.