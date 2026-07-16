Giants' Brian Burns: Eyes disruptive defense

Burns said the Giants' linebacker group will bring "organized chaos" for offenses to deal with, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Burns has reason to be excited about New York's defensive front heading into this season. The 28-year-old is fresh off a career-best 16.5-sack campaign posted in 2025, and in addition to returning pass rushers Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants added added rookie first-rounder Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds to the middle of the defense this offseason. New York's defensive front, led by Burns, could be fierce enough to make up for potential deficiencies in the secondary.