Davidson (elbow) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Seahawks.

The 26-year-old suffered an elbow injury during the Giants' Week 3 loss to San Francisco, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Davidson has recorded two total tackles, one pass deflection and 0.5 sacks through two games this year, playing on 24-percent of the team's defensive snaps.