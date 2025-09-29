Bellinger caught his only target for 13 yards Sunday in a 21-18 win over the Chargers in Week 4.

There wasn't much of a change production-wise for Bellinger with Jaxson Dart making his first start at quarterback for the Giants, as the fourth-year TE saw exactly one target -- and made the catch -- for the third time through four weeks this season. Bellinger (24 offensive snaps) remained well behind Theo Johnson (53 offensive snaps) in the TE pecking order, and that doesn't figure to change after Johnson hauled in Dart's only TD pass Sunday. Bellinger is unlikely to have much fantasy value as long as he remains the second TE option in what has been a mostly tepid New York offense to this point.