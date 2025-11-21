Slayton (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Detroit, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and apparently didn't need long to prove his readiness. He'll jump back in as a starter after a one-game absence, now catching passes from Jameis Winston instead of Jaxson Dart, who will miss a second straight game due to a concussion.