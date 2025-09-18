Slayton (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton's final chance to upgrade to full practice reps will come Friday, but after back-to-back limited sessions it appears he has a solid chance to suit up Sunday night versus the Chiefs. If cleared to play Week 3, Slayton will continue operating as the No. 3 receiver behind Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson (foot) for New York.