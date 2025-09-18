Giants' Darius Slayton: Logs another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Slayton's final chance to upgrade to full practice reps will come Friday, but after back-to-back limited sessions it appears he has a solid chance to suit up Sunday night versus the Chiefs. If cleared to play Week 3, Slayton will continue operating as the No. 3 receiver behind Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson (foot) for New York.