Freeman was unable to finish Thursday's practice due to a "minor" aggravation of his ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Freeman was listed as 'limited' on Thursday's injury report, but seeing that he was forced off the field early due to an aggravation of the injury that's caused him to miss back-to-back games doesn't bode well. Rapoport notes that Freeman still hopes to return against the Eagles on Sunday, but it's reasonable to suspsect that his chances of playing could come down to how well he holds up during Friday's session. Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis remain on hand, and Alfred Morris could also bump up from the practice squad.