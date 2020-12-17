The Giants reinstated Freeman (ankle) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Though Freeman has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols, he remains on injured reserve and has yet to be designated for a return. Until that happens, Freeman won't be able to practice with the team, and given the time he's already missed with the ankle injury, it appears safe to rule him out for a return Sunday against the Browns. Instead, Freeman will likely attempt to increase his activity over the next several days with the hope of making it back to action for either of the Giants' final two regular-season contests.