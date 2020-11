Freeman (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Freeman hasn't practiced since suffering an ankle injury Week 7 at Philadelphia, but he still has two chances to prove his health in advance of Sunday's divisional matchup with Washington. If he's unable to get all the way back, he'll yield his workload to a combination of Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and practice-squad member Alfred Morris.