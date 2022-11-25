Brightwell rushed five times for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in a Thanksgiving loss to Dallas.

Brightwell came into Thursday with just four carries on the campaign and none since Week 5. The second-year back exceeded that season total with five totes against the Cowboys, and he added his first two receptions (on his first two targets) of the campaign. Brightwell did well with the opportunity, ripping off a 15-yard gain on his second carry, following that with an 11-yard rush and later adding carries of four and six yards, respectively, on consecutive plays to single-handedly give New York a first down. Saquon Barkley remained the bell cow in the contest with 15 touches and 44 offensive snaps, and Matt Breida saw his usual level of involvement with three touches and 16 snaps to Brightwell's 10. That suggests that Brightwell is still the third ball-carrying option on the team, though his effectiveness Thursday could lead the Giants to start giving him more looks.