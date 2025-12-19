default-cbs-image
Olszewski (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 29-year-old practiced in full throughout the week and has now cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, allowing him to return for Sunday's matchup. Now fully healthy, Olszewski is expected to operate as the Giants' top kick and punt returner in Week 16.

