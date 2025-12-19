Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Ready for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olszewski (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The 29-year-old practiced in full throughout the week and has now cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, allowing him to return for Sunday's matchup. Now fully healthy, Olszewski is expected to operate as the Giants' top kick and punt returner in Week 16.
More News
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Logs full practice•
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Returns to full practice•
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Not cleared to play Week 15•
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Looks to clear concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Opens week as DNP•