Olszewski signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The kick and punt returner will return to New York instead of hitting the free-agent market. Olszewski recorded 682 kickoff-return yards and 216 punt-return yards in 2025. He also caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

