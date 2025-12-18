Giants' Gunner Olszewski: Returns to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olszewski (concussion) logged a full practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Olszewski suffered a concussion in New York's Week 13 loss and missed the team's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, even after a bye week. His return to a full practice is positive, though it's unclear if he's cleared the league's concussion protocol. That will be the necessary final step for him to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
