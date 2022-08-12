Douglas (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Patriots, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports

Douglas limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury during the first half Thursday night, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 30-year-old offensive lineman is expected to compete with Max Garcia, Josh Rivas and Shane Lemieux (toe) for a backup role on the Giants' interior offensive line this preseason, though his chances to make the final 53-man roster could be greatly affected if he misses substantial time this preseason.