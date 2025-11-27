Dart was listed as full on Thursday's estimated practice report, and the Giants announced that the rookie quarterback officially cleared the concussion protocol, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

When interim head coach Mike Kafka spoke to the media Wednesday, he told Evan Barnes of Newsday that Dart remained in the protocol for head injuries, but as of the Giants posting their first Week 13 injury report, he's now received clearance for his first game action since Week 10. Dart thus is poised to resume directing the offense Monday at New England, while Jameis Winston will return to a backup role.