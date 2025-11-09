Dart was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's contest in Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dart took a big hit at the end of a seven-yard quarterback keeper and was wobbly as he went to the sideline and eventually the locker room. With a concussion confirmed, he'll be subject to the protocol for head injuries to be able to suit up again. He'll finish Week 10 action with 241 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 19 of 29 passing, six carries for 66 yards and two TDs and a lost fumble. Russell Wilson will direct the Giants offense for as long as Dart is sidelined.